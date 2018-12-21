This is the worst design of 2018

In 2018, chances are pretty good that you visited a major city that had been overtaken by electric scooters. Bird. Lime. Skip. Spin. With a few taps on an app, these services enable anyone to hop on an overpowered skateboard and zip through the streets.

Electric scooters have been positioned as a woke solution to many urban transportation woes, like traffic, pollution, and few reliable ways to travel short distances–what urban planners often refer to as “the last-mile problem.” And I can do the math. An electric scooter takes up less room on the street than a Toyota Corolla. It doesn’t blow exhaust directly into the atmosphere. It’s faster than walking on your own two feet.

But scooters simply haven’t been designed well enough to get people around safely, legally, or in an environmentally sound way. That includes the industrial design, all the way up to the larger experience design of how scooters inhabit cities. Scooters are an entirely new species of transportation dropped into the middle of vibrant urban habitats, full of people, cars, trucks, bikes, and more. But little thought has gone into how they will coexist. In this sense, scooters represent the toxic combination of Silicon Valley’s hubris and gross incompetence, driven by the pursuit of “disruption,” no matter the cost.

Flimsy industrial design

Let’s begin with the less-than-inspired industrial design. These things are basically the same old Razor that was sold to every 8-year-old for Christmas in 2001, fitted with batteries, an electric motor, and cell-phone guts for connectivity. Some have wider foot platforms. Some are painted red! All place your center of gravity strangely high, are near impossible to turn tightly, and make you look like–I’m sorry but it’s true–a grown man who moonlights collecting L.O.L. Surprise! dolls.

Riding a Scoot for 20 seconds down an alley in San Francisco started as exhilarating, but feeling the frame nervously shutter at the slightest bump in the road, I knew the question wasn’t if, but when, the scooter would inflict upon me some mangling injury–or perhaps better put, the city streets themselves would decide to attack the scooter like the visigoths.

This rigid design just can’t handle imperfect urban terrain that you’ll find in nearly every city. And the consequences are clear: ER doctors across Los Angeles; Scottsdale, Arizona; Denver; Indianapolis; and Austin have all cited an influx of scooter-related injuries like concussions and knocked-out teeth. The Centers for Disease Control just announced its first formal inquiry into the matter.

Legally in most areas, you’re supposed to wear a helmet to ride a scooter. And you should. And of course the services tell you that. And of course few people do. But let’s not blame the victim here: A helmet isn’t going to add 20 inches of diameter to the tires, or let you balance on anything but your tippy toes.