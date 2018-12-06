Catherine Zeta-Jones knows how to make you love to hate her

Whether it’s her Oscar-winning performance as Velma Kelly in Chicago, Julia Roberts’ insufferable sister in America’s Sweethearts, or a vengeful divorcee in the Coen brother’s Intolerable Cruelty, Jones has become especially adept at adding dimension to characters who seem deficient in any redeemable qualities–and the same can be said for her new role in Facebook Watch’s show Queen America.

Jones plays Vicki Ellis, a cutthroat beauty pageant coach driven by two goals: producing winning girls and perfection. When Ellis’s star pupil loses her crown, Ellis finds herself attempting to groom the unpolished and inexperienced runner-up so she might grab the national crown.

“Out of the gate, you think that Vicki Ellis is this b-i-t-c-h, and she’s not that. She’s very complex,” says Jones, 48. “Through her fear and pain and anger and disappointment of probably not becoming what she wanted to become, it’s a defense mechanism. So with all these issues, it was just something I couldn’t wait to get my my hands on.”

Queen America comes at a particularly interesting time with the Miss America pageant scrapping the swimsuit portion of the competition earlier this year after years of complaints of it being demeaning. For all the ire beauty pageants have drawn over the years, Queen America show runner and creator Meaghan Oppenheimer digs past presumptions and finds a nuanced story that doesn’t rest on the knee-jerk notion that pageants are inherently evil. And it’s that complexity that attracted Jones to the role.

“[Queen America] deals with very current questions and tries to understand that through the facade of someone who has it all pulled together, who has that desire for perfection–whatever that is–we are all human and there’s vulnerabilities and there’s fractures and there’s cracks in the surface. And we delve in into that,” Jones says.

The actress admits knowing next to nothing about the pageant world, but through her research (she highly recommends the documentary The World Before Her) and her own experience as a dancer growing up, she was able to understand why young women would voluntarily submit themselves to a system of superficial critiques.