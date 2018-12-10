From GV: 5 lessons to jump-start your design career

In design, we’ve officially moved from a problem of demand to one of supply. Just do a search on LinkedIn and you’ll see there are more than 88,000 job listings for designers. With the influx of design opportunities, it may be hard for designers first starting out to know which direction to take their careers, which jobs to take, and what to look for when evaluating companies.

On a recent panel at the Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York, I was asked, “How can designers take advantage of today’s demand for their talent?” It’s a great question. I’m a huge believer in taking charge of your career and intentionally planning every step from the start. When I moved to the Bay Area in 2001, I was a graphic designer with no web experience. The dotcom frenzy was over and there were very few open positions in design. After interviewing for months, I was offered a job at eBay to do PowerPoint presentations for their sales team. Was it exciting work? No. Was it a senior position? No. But it was a foot in the door at a company just starting their user experience team. After three months of PowerPoint, I made friends with the UX designers and started to hang around their area any chance I got. I begged for projects and took any and everything they would give me. Again, it wasn’t glamorous work. But it was hands-on experience with a great team and I was learning. Fast-forward three years and I was a senior manager, overseeing a large team of designers.

After seven years at eBay, I made a very intentional decision to leave and run my own design organization. This led me to LinkedIn. I was not the most qualified candidate, but I called the hiring manager constantly, selling myself for the position. I knew this was the next logical step in my career. Each position since then has been a calculated move. Sometimes the opportunities have presented themselves, and other times I’ve had to chase them. Those very first steps in a career are especially critical, as they set the foundation and direction for years to come.

Here are five tips for designers in the first three years of their careers:

Choose your company carefully

This choice will determine the products you work on and the people with whom you will spend most of your waking hours. Don’t just go for perks or the lure of working on a hot brand. Choose a position that enables you to do interesting work with people who are better than you. Also consider culture and look for indications that the company values the contribution of design.

Pro tip: While the interview process is positioned as your audition for a role, the company is also auditioning for you. Ask a lot of questions! A personal favorite to ask designers at the company you’re interviewing for is, “What recent work are you most proud of and why?” Ask other staff members (like someone in product management and engineering) for examples of what they value most about working with designers.

Choose your manager carefully

A manager can make or break your work experience, especially when you’re early in your career. Make sure you’re working for someone who loves managing people (yes, we exist) and has a track record of growing people at the same stage of their career as you. A great manager will provide regular, constructive feedback and put you on projects that simultaneously accentuate your strengths and stretch you to learn new skills.