Infant ibuprofen recall affects products from CVS, Walmart, and Family Dollar

If you happened to buy a particular brand of infant ibuprofen at CVS, Family Dollar, or Walmart, throw it out or march to the store and demand your money back, as it has been recalled.

Tris Pharma has voluntarily recalled three lots of Infants’ Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, USP (NSAID) 50 mg per 1.25 mL, sold at those three retail stores. The recalled lots of the product have been found to potentially have higher concentrations of ibuprofen, which is dangerous for children.

Here are the affected lots:

Walmart : 00717009A (exp 02/19), 00717015A (exp 04/19), 00717024A (exp 08/19)

: 00717009A (exp 02/19), 00717015A (exp 04/19), 00717024A (exp 08/19) CVS : 00717024A (exp 08/19)

: 00717024A (exp 08/19) Family Dollar: 00717024A (exp 8/19)

Adverse events from the medication may include nausea, vomiting, upper abdominal pain, diarrhea, gastrointestinal pain, ringing in the ears, and headache, although good luck trying to get an infant to tell you their ears are ringing. So far no adverse events related to the recalled ibuprofen have been reported, according to Tris Pharma’s recall announcement.

If your child does have a reaction, report it to the FDA here.

Wholesalers and retailers of the product, meanwhile, should stop distribution. See the full recall notice for more details.