Every other industry has a safety label. Now tech does, too

Most connected devices are a black box. When you buy a smart toaster, you don’t know how much of your data it’s beaming up to cloud or whether its lax security has allowed it to become part of a bot network (which happened in 2016 ). How are you supposed to know which smart lightbulb you can trust?

Enter the Trustable Technology Mark. It’s like being certified organic, but for the Internet of Things. Supported by the Mozilla Foundation, NYU Law, the University of Dundee, and other institutions, the trustmark–a phrase for a logo that signifies a certification of some kind–aims to recognize companies building connected devices that have stellar data and privacy practices, are transparent and secure, and have some guarantee of longevity.

In a world awash with sketchy technology that doesn’t communicate how personal data is being used, the Trustable Tech Mark is a way to give kudos to companies that are actually operating responsibly. Right now, there’s no way for consumers to know which products won’t put their data at risk–nor for companies to prove that they’re trustworthy.

“If you look at the market, there’s a little bit of a stick to avoid the biggest data breaches and scandals because it’s bad press,” says Peter Bihr, a Mozilla Fellow and cofounder of the responsible IoT nonprofit ThingsCon, who created the trustmark. “But there’s no carrot in the sense that if you build a more considerate product, you’re putting in a lot of work, making your life harder than the competition’s, but there’s no way for that to be recognized by consumers. We try to highlight the work of really outstanding companies that go the extra mile.”

That means that while the trustmark obviously can’t warn users that a company has bad data practices, it will point out which organizations are following best-practices in the field.

So far, two companies have been certified: a French smart assistant called Snips, and a German connected toy called Vai Kai. Both companies completed Trustable Tech’s self-assessment, which includes dozens of questions about product features, the development process, data management, and security by design practices. Once a company submits the assessment, Bihr and two colleagues–Jason Schultz, the team’s legal lead and director of NYU’s Technology Law and Policy Clinic, and Ame Elliott, the design director at nonprofit Simply Secure–will look over their answers and decide whether they uphold the trustmark’s principles of privacy, security, transparency, stability, and openness. These experts’ inclusion, along with the credibility of the institutions that the trustmark is associated with, lends the Trustable Tech Mark a degree of validity.

But the companies that sign on for the process don’t just get a nice logo to slap on their products and packaging. The Trustable Tech mark also requires the company to promise that consumers actually own the product they’re selling. Many products with software fall under an outdated copyright law that restricts consumers from modifying or even using a product they own how they want–like a digital book, where buying it doesn’t mean you can gift it to someone else like you could a physical one. Rather than owning the product, users basically own a license to use it in a limited way. But the application process for the Trustable Tech mark asks companies to make a legally binding promise that their customers own the product they buy and can do what they please with it. Bihr says that if the company reneges on the promise, it opens itself up to a class-action lawsuit.