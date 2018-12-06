5 things to know about the arrest of Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s CFO

Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of China’s Huawei , was arrested in Vancouver, and there are plans to extradite her to the U.S. Huawei recently passed Apple to become the second-biggest smartphone maker in the world, after Samsung, and is one of China’s largest telecommunications equipment and services providers. The detention of Meng is not being well received in some business circles—particularly now.

The arrest comes after the U.S. and China tentatively reached a detente in a trade war that has seen both sides impose billions of dollars on tariffs on each other’s goods. The detention could cause a rift in that very fragile truce. Stocks dropped after the detention was made public.

Here are five things to know about the detention: