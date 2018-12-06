Check out the best ads of 2018 as voted by YouTube viewers

If advertising has become less about interruption and more creating work that people actually want to watch, certainly one of the best metrics of this new attention paradigm is the response from YouTube audiences. Now, for the fourth year in a row, YouTube teamed up with The Webby Awards to invite the advertising community and general public to celebrate the #TheYouTubeAd of the Year by voting for their favorite commercials. The winners were announced this morning.

Over the course of eight days, viewers voted for 42 finalists in seven categories YouTube picked as the biggest advertising themes of the year. Six of the seven categories were new this year, including the ad “That Deserves Best Picture,” the ad “That Makes Me [Laugh Emoji]”, the ad “That Frees Your Inner Gamer,” and the ad “That Turns an Ad into Action.”

Check out the winners below.

#TheYouTubeAd That Deserves Best Picture

Gatorade “Heart of a Lio”

Agency: TBWA\CHIAT\DAY Los Angeles Media

#TheYouTubeAd That Taught Me

Nintendo “Nintendo Labo – Make, Play, & Discover”

Agency: Leo Burnett