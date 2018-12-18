How you might unwittingly be making your bad boss even worse

Dishonesty, disagreeableness, and carelessness are not traits you want in a boss, but a collection of research published in Frontiers in Psychology finds that employees can enable these three “nightmare traits” in a boss and make them worse. If the employee has anxiety or low self-esteem, or if they ignore bad leadership behavior , the combination of leader and follower can be lethal.

“Dark” leaders alone cannot achieve toxic results, says professor and research co-editor Barbara Wisse of the University of Groningen in the Netherlands and the University of Durham in the U.K. “Their destructiveness is often furthered by the voluntary or involuntary assistance of susceptible followers and conducive environments,” she says. “We need to know more about the interplay between leaders, followers, and context in order to understand when and why leaders act or refrain from acting destructively.”

Wisse and her co-researchers found the degree to which psychopathic traits of leaders are reflected in their behavior depends on the characteristics of their employees. For example, narcissistic leaders were rated as more abusive by employees with low self-esteem, which related to lower employee performance and the experience of burnout symptoms. If followers had higher self-esteem, however, leaders with psychopathic traits behaved less self-servingly.

Why leaders get a pass

Leadership is often viewed as the most important factor for the success or failure of a company, a tendency labeled “the romance of leadership,” says Wisse. But she says the influence of leadership is often overemphasized. “Particularly in cases of outstanding success or failure, people tend to overestimate the role of the leader and neglect other stakeholders or external circumstances.”

Leaders are often put on a pedestal as employees may think they’re smarter or more skilled, adds Jennifer A. Griffith, assistant professor of organizational behavior at the University of New Hampshire. “When we see a leader engaging in or avoiding certain kinds of behavior, we take this as a cue of which behavior is acceptable and may be rewarded,” she says. “As a result, followers may be incentivized to model the behaviors of a toxic leader, creating a widespread toxic environment.”

What companies can do about bad bosses

Followers may assume they have less control over their environment, but this thinking undercuts the monumental role they play in propagating a leader’s core vision, implementing a leader’s strategy, and translating a leader’s behavior into organizational culture, says Griffith. “In fact, we do see examples of what happens when a small number of employees do not engage in toxic or unethical behaviors as anticipated or expected—such as Wells Fargo—the broader organization is often called upon to rethink their policies,” she says.

Organizations and employers should hold destructive or self-serving leaders accountable for their actions, says Wisse. “It has been suggested that accountability, a lack of ambiguity, and a clear set of values and norms may mitigate the negative impact of psychopaths in the workplace,” she says.