Cuba offers its citizens access to mobile internet for the first time

For the first time in its history, every citizen in Cuba will be able to connect to the internet over a 3G connection starting today, CNBC reports . Previously Cubans were limited to getting their mobile devices online by connecting them to Wi-Fi hotspots–and that only happened in 2017.

Cuba’s state telecom provider ETECSA announced the 3G rollout on Tuesday. That rollout begins today and will continue until Sunday. However, despite 3G mobile internet now being available to all Cubans, it’s unlikely many of them will have the financial means to access it. ETECSA says it will offer data packages starting at 600 MB for 7 Cuban pesos ($7) and going up to 4 GB for 30 Cuban pesos ($30), but the average Cuban citizen only makes a salary of about $30 each month.