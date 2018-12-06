Here’s how to get your Spotify Wrapped 2018 breakdown

It’s that time of the year when every technology platform wants to remind you of all the wonderful and fun times you had with it over the last 12 months. Over the next week or so you’re going to be bombarded with various year in reviews–from the likes of Facebook and Twitter–where the tech companies will highlight all the things you did on their apps. Not to be left in the dust is Spotify, which just released its Spotify Wrapped feature.

Essentially, Wrapped is just a list of the most popular audio content you listened to over the last year. On the app, under the “Made for You” section, is a new playlist featuring your top songs.

But if you want the full Wrapped experience, you can navigate to spotifywrapped.com, where Spotify made an entire visualization of all the time you’ve spent on it. It lists the top artist you listened to, how many hours you spent on the app, podcasts you liked, etc.

If you want to feel nostalgic for the past year, I suppose this is one way to do it. Let’s just hope it doesn’t shame you for all the times you listened to Justin Bieber.