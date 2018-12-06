Twitter’s year in review reveals the most quoted, retweeted, and liked tweets of 2018

The company has posted its 2018 recap of the most popular tweets on the platform. In all, 2018 saw 125 million hashtags tweeted every day as well as 500 million GIFs. The most tweeted account was the Korean pop boy band BTS.

365 days.

125 million hashtags.

500 million GIFs.

More @BTS_twt mentions than we can count.#ThisHappened on Twitter in 2018: pic.twitter.com/543gK41qQf — Twitter Data (@TwitterData) December 5, 2018

And here is the most quoted tweet of 2018:

Quote this with your unpopular opinion: pic.twitter.com/Bgx9OdKTCr — Summer Jeanne (@SummerCansler) June 14, 2017

The most retweeted tweet of 2018:

LIMONADA 2.0 ???? — elrubius (@Rubiu5) September 29, 2018

And the most liked tweet of 2018: