Twitter’s year in review reveals the most quoted, retweeted, and liked tweets of 2018

[Photo: rawpixel]
By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The company has posted its 2018 recap of the most popular tweets on the platform. In all, 2018 saw 125 million hashtags tweeted every day as well as 500 million GIFs. The most tweeted account was the Korean pop boy band BTS.

And here is the most quoted tweet of 2018:

The most retweeted tweet of 2018:

And the most liked tweet of 2018:

