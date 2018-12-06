MoviePass revamps subscription plans and raises prices for 2019

The beleaguered movie subscription company has announced it will be launching three new plans in 2019–and virtually everyone is going to be paying more. Right now all MoviePass subscribers pay $9.95 a month, which allows them to see three movies every 30 days from a rotating list of films.

However, this plan is going away on January 1 and a new three-tiered pricing structure is taking its place, reports USAToday. The biggest bummer about the new replacement plans is you’ll pay more based on the city you live in. That is, a person in New York City will pay more for any of the three plans than a person in, say, Des Moines, Iowa. USAToday explains the new plans:

Select ($9.95 to $14.95 a month): The most basic plan–which is similar to the current model–lets customers see three movies monthly, excluding opening weekends, IMAX, and 3D films. Film selections available with this plan will be announced through a weekly programming schedule, available online.

All Access ($14.95 to $19.95 a month): The mid-level plan also only includes three movies, but allows you to see them at any point during their theatrical runs. While you aren't restricted to a rotating list of films, IMAX and 3D aren't covered.

Red Carpet ($19.95 to $24.95 a month): Subscribers can see any three movies at any time, including one showing in IMAX 2D, IMAX 3D, or RealD 3D per month.

Will this new plan structure stick? Who knows. It was just four months ago that MoviePass switched to the current plan, which now expires on January 1. The reason for the rapid changes is a financial one, of course. MoviePass has been burning through cash as it tries to find “plan for profitability” that will keep the company afloat.