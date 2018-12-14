How to get through the holidays when you’re depressed

While those around you seem to be living out a Hallmark Christmas movie, you’re mired in grief or sadness. And, on top of that, you’re supposed to smile through the office holiday party, find the perfect Secret Santa gift, rack up bills for holiday shopping, and head home to your relatives around the holiday table.

“Part of it is this disconnect between the feeling that you’re supposed to be the happiest ever or super-festive and the belief that sort of everybody is and then you feel totally removed from that,” says psychoanalyst Gail Saltz, associate professor of psychiatry at the NY Presbyterian Hospital Weill-Cornell School of Medicine and author of The Power of Different: The Link Between Disorder and Genius.

The good news is that there are some coping mechanisms that can help.

Know You’re Not Alone

Whether you’ve experienced a loss that is weighing on you or you’re simply not feeling all that festive, the holiday blues are common. One study by the American Psychological Association (APA) found that 44% of women and 31% of men report increased stress during the holidays due to issues such as lack of time and money and pressure to give or get gifts.

Another study by the National Alliance on Mental Illness found that 64% of people who have been diagnosed with a mental illness say that the holiday season between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day makes their condition “somewhat” or “a lot” worse. The “holiday blues” are often caused by high expectations, loneliness, and stress. Just understanding that you’re not the only person feeling this way can alleviate some of the loneliness you feel, Saltz says.

Give Yourself Permission to Say “No”

You don’t have to attend every holiday party or engage in competitions to buy the biggest or best gifts. It’s okay to be choosy about the holiday madness in which you participate, says psychologist and coach Ashley B. Hampton. And you can also ease yourself into obligations. Let’s say you’re expected to go to the office holiday party. You might put parameters on how long you’ll stay—plan to go for 30 minutes, then see how you’re feeling, for example.