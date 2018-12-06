Despite a surge of tech activism, Clarifai plans to push further into government work

Despite a surge of activism in the tech sector about the ethics of their work, Clarifai , the New York AI startup known for its work on the Defense Department’s controversial Project Maven , announced Thursday that it is pushing further into government work.

The company, which offers computer vision and analytics technology, is launching a Washington, D.C., subsidiary called Neural Net One that will focus on its work with the public sector, coming as the tech world wrestles with big questions over when it’s appropriate to harness AI technology for military and other government work.

“It’s a really exciting expansion for us,” says CEO and founder Matt Zeiler. “We think it’s a huge opportunity to work more with the government.”

Zeiler says he can’t share all of the potential client list, but explains that the company is in talks with multiple federal agencies, from intelligence organizations like the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency to agencies interested in automatically analyzing aerial and satellite footage of disasters like wildfires and hurricanes. Those images could be used to scan for signs of people in need of rescue or to analyze damage over wide swaths of terrain.

“It doesn’t scale to throw humans at that problem,” he says.

The company’s computer vision could also be used for monitoring agriculture and climate issues, including analyzing how plants are affected by climate change, and how land development affects local climate patterns, he says.

“All these problems are just huge data problems,” says Zeiler.