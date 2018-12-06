How did Maroon 5 top Drake as one of YouTube’s most popular music videos in 2018?

It’s the year of our Lord 2018, and apparently it’s not “God’s Plan” to have Drake earn the No. 1 spot on YouTube’s list of the most-viewed music videos this year.

Despite the fact that everyone was doing the “In My Feelings” challenge, God’s plan apparently was to make a star out of Ozuna, the Puerto Rican singer who appeared in three of the top 10 music videos. That includes the No. 1 hit, “Te Boté,” the remix of Casper Magico’s 2017 breakup song, which had 1.45 billion views so far this year. Coming in a close second is Nicky Jam’s “X (EQUIS)” featuring J. Balvin with 1.40 billion views.

Also on the list is the “Dame Tu Cosita,” which was originally recorded by reggaaeton artist El Chombo 20 years ago, but started to creep up the charts after French animator ArtNoux used the song as the soundtrack for a weird, dancing alien short. According to Billboard‘s history of the song, it then started showing up on musical.ly and finally moved on up, Jeffersons style, over at YouTube.

YouTube’s list proves the power of Spanish-language music, with eight of the top 10 videos in Spanish. We’re guessing that Drake and Maroon 5 will be sure to include J.Balvin, Bad Bunny, and Ozuna as featured artists on whatever single they plan to release next year. (Now, as to why Maroon 5 is more popular than Drake, well, someone has a little explaining to do, or do we all secretly hate our ears?)

Here are the top 10 music videos from 2018:

Casper, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny, Ozuna, “Te Bote Remix”

2. Nicky Jam x J. Balvin, “X (EQUIS)”

3. Maroon 5, “Girls Like You ft. Cardi B”