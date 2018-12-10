The 10 biggest food trends of 2019, according to Kind

A few years ago, many people had never heard of poke. Now you can’t walk more than a few blocks in a major city before you hit a poke restaurant. But what will be the next poke?

Snack bar company Kind wants to tell you, in its list of what it considers to be the top 10 food trends for 2019. (Lots of grocery companies including Whole Foods and Fresh Direct already do this). Kind tapped its network of more than 5,000 industry insiders. That includes mostly registered dietitians, but also internal product developers, team members in other countries, and the viewpoint of CEO and founder Daniel Lubetzky.

Not everything may end up affecting the company–though a harissa-flavored nut bar would be exciting–but as a tastemaker there’s value in showing that you know where America’s appetite is heading. Here’s the wide-ranging menu of ingredients, products, and principles Kind expects.

Ingredients

1. Seed butters should be big: These taste a lot like nut butters but use sunflower, pumpkin, or watermelon seeds. The result is a protein-rich spread that contains unsaturated fats (the good kind, in moderation).

2. African ingredients become more accessible: Traditional African restaurant staples like “harissa, berbere, dukkah, ras el hanout and tiger nuts” will gain more grocery shelf space as “condiments, grain snacks and protein rubs,” the report says.

3. Culinary cannabinoids create a stir: Non-psychoactive CBD is a cannabis extract that can, according to some, decrease anxiety and ease inflammation. It’s already in coffee, cocktails, and olive oil and ripe for yogurts, soups, and salad dressings.

Products

4. “Ugly” produce gains acceptance: Consumers that become more aware of how food waste causes hunger and ruins the environment may seek out imperfect vegetables. Especially as stores get more clever about advertising the beauty in that practice.