105 new movies, TV shows, albums, and books you must check out this month

Years ago, Fast Company put together a statistical, 100% scientific analysis proving that January is in fact the weirdest month of the year for movies. This study coincided with the release of Mortdecai, a film about Johnny Depp’s bracingly eccentric mustache, but it was mainly focused on the regularity of new Underworld and Resident Evil offerings ringing in the new year, along with cinematic abominations like Kangaroo Jack. Well, this year things are different. No, that doesn’t mean a surplus of Oscar-y movies storming the box office in January, but there appears to be slightly less garbage. We’ve got the promising M. Night Shyamalan sequel, Glass, on the way, along with Taraji P. Henson’s gender-flipped take on What Women Want. (Whose title you can probably guess.) And nary a Resident Evil or Mortdecai-caliber dud in sight! Here’s what else you’ll be watching and listening to while keeping warm this winter.
MOVIES
- Escape Room, January 4
- A Dog’s Way Home, January 11
- The Upside, January 11
- What Men Want, January 11
- Wonders of the Sea 3D, January 17
- Glass, January 18
- Don’t Come Back From the Moon, January 18
- I Hate Kids, January 18
- The Nightingale, January 25
- Serenity, January 25
MOVIES AT HOME
- State Like Sleep, January 4
- When Heroes Fly, January 10 on Netflix
- The Last Laugh, January 11 on Netflix
- Revenger, January 15 on Netflix
- All These Small Moments, January 17
- FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, January 18 on Netflix
- Girl, January 18 on Netflix
- Grace and Frankie, January 18 on Netflix
- Brexit, January 19 on HBO
- Conversations With A Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, January 24 on Netflix
- Roy Wood Jr.: No One Loves You, January 25 on Comedy Central
- Amanda Seales: I Be Knowin’, January 26 on HBO
MUSIC
- Aesop Rock and Tobacco – Malibu Ken, January 18
- Deerhunter – Why Hasn’t Everything Already Disappeared?, January 18
- Joe Jackson – Fool, January 18
- Juliana Hatfield – Weird, January 18
- Maggie Rogers – Heard It In A Past Life, January 18
- Pedro The Lion – Phoenix, January 18
- Sharon Van Etten – Remind Me Tomorrow, January 18
- The Twilight Sad – It Won/t Be Like This All the Time, January 18
- Toro y Moi – Outer Peace, January 18
- Backstreet Boys – DNA, January 25
- Bring Me the Horizon – amo, January 25
- DAWN – new breed, January 25
- FIDLAR – Almost Free, January 25
- Meghan Trainor – Treat Myself, January 25
- Michael Franti & Spearhead – Stay Human, Vol. II, January 25
- Say Anything – Oliver Appropriate, January 25
- Sneaks – Highway Hypnosis, January 25
- Swervedriver – Future Ruins, January 25
- The Dandy Warhols – Why You So Crazy, January 25
- Kid Koala – Music to Draw To: Io, January 25
TV
- Comedians of the World, January 1 on Netflix
- A Series of Unfortunate Events, January 1 on Netflix
- Tidying Up with Marie Kondo, January 1 on Netflix
- grown-ish, January 2 on Freeform
- Love & Hip Hop: Miami, January 2 on VH1
- MythBusters Jr., January 2 on Science
- Project Runway All Stars, January 2 on Lifetime
- Gotham, January 3 on Fox
- Surviving R. Kelly, January 3 on Lifetime
- The Titan Games, January 3 on NBC
- Travel Man, January 3 on Ovation
- Ron Funches: Giggle Fit, January 4 on Comedy Central
- Young Justice: Outsiders, January 4 on DC Universe
- 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards, January 6 on NBC
- Ellen’s Game of Games, January 8 on NBC
- Good Trouble, January 8 on Freeform
- Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, January 8 on MTV
- I’m Sorry, January 9 on truTV
- Jon Glaser Loves Gear, January 9 on truTV
- Schooled, January 9 on ABC
- You’re the Worst, January 9 on FXX
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine, January 10 on NBC
- Fam, January 10 on CBS
- Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, January 11 on CW
- Friends From College, January 11 on Netflix
- Future Man, January 11 on Hulu
- Sex Education, January 11 on Netflix
- True Detective, January 13 on HBO
- Valley of the Boom, January 13 on Nat Geo
- The Passage, January 14 on Fox
- Those Who Can’t, January 14 on truTV
- Corporate, January 15 on Comedy Central
- Drunk History, January 15 on Comedy Central
- Roswell, New Mexico, January 15 on CW
- Riverdale, January 16 on CW
- Schitt’s Creek, January 16 on Pop
- Carmen Sandiego, January 18 on Netflix
- Trigger Warning with Killer Mike, January 18 on Netflix
- Black Monday, January 20 on Showtime
- Crashing, January 20 on HBO
- High Maintenance, January 20 on HBO
- Shameless, January 20 on Showtime
- SMILF, January 20 on Showtime
- Supergirl, January 20 on CW
- Arrow, January 21 on CW
- Black Lightning, January 21 on CW
- Broad City, January 24 on Comedy Central
- The Other Two, January 24 on Comedy Central
- Kingdom, January 25 on Netflix
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, January 25 on Netflix
- Rent, January 27 on Fox
- I Am the Night, January 28 on TNT
- Will & Grace, January 31 on NBC
BOOKS
- Bad with Money: The Imperfect Art of Getting Your Financial Sh*t Together by Gaby Dunn, January 1
- Moscow by Boogie, January 8
- An Orchestra of Minorities by Chigozie Obioma, January 8
- This is Los Angeles by Estevan Oriol, January 8
- The Truths We Hold: An American Journey by Kamala Harris, January 8
- Pickup by Lee Friedlander, January 22
- Abandoned Moments by Ed Kashi, January 22
- End of the Caliphate by Ivor Prickett, January 22
- Golden Child by Claire Adam, January 29
- We Cast a Shadow by Maurice Carlos Ruffin, January 29
- The NASA Archives: 60 Years in Space, January 30
[Photo Illustration: Samir Abady; Girl: courtesy of Netflix; Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Eric Liebowitz/Netflix; Escape Room: David Bloomer/Sony Pictures Entertainment; The Upside: David Lee/STXfilms; True Detective: Warrick Page/HBO; Black Monday: Miller Mobley/Showtime; Sex Education: Jon Hall/Netflix; Kingdom: Juhan Noh/Netflix; The Titan Games: Vivian Zink/NBC; Carmen Sandiego: courtesy of Netflix; Amanda Seales: I Be Knowin’: Craig Blankenhorn/HBO; Roswell, New Mexico: Ursula Coyote/The CW; Future Man: Erin Simkin/Hulu; The Other Two: Jon Pack/Comedy Central; Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Vivian Zink/NBC]