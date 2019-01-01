advertisement
  6:00 am

105 new movies, TV shows, albums, and books you must check out this month

Ring in the new year right, with the return of M. Night Shyamalan, Toro y Moi, “True Detective,” and more in Fast Company’s Creative Calendar for January.

By Joe Berkowitz4 minute Read

Years ago, Fast Company put together a statistical, 100% scientific analysis proving that January is in fact the weirdest month of the year for movies. This study coincided with the release of Mortdecai, a film about Johnny Depp’s bracingly eccentric mustache, but it was mainly focused on the regularity of new Underworld and Resident Evil offerings ringing in the new year, along with cinematic abominations like Kangaroo Jack. Well, this year things are different. No, that doesn’t mean a surplus of Oscar-y movies storming the box office in January, but there appears to be slightly less garbage. We’ve got the promising M. Night Shyamalan sequel, Glass, on the way, along with Taraji P. Henson’s gender-flipped take on What Women Want. (Whose title you can probably guess.) And nary a Resident Evil or Mortdecai-caliber dud in sight! Here’s what else you’ll be watching and listening to while keeping warm this winter.

MOVIES

MOVIES AT HOME

  • State Like Sleep, January 4
  • When Heroes Fly, January 10 on Netflix
  • The Last Laugh, January 11 on Netflix
  • Revenger, January 15 on Netflix
  • All These Small Moments, January 17
  • FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, January 18 on Netflix
  • Girl, January 18 on Netflix
  • Grace and Frankie, January 18 on Netflix
  • Brexit, January 19 on HBO
  • Conversations With A Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, January 24 on Netflix
  • Roy Wood Jr.: No One Loves You, January 25 on Comedy Central
  • Amanda Seales: I Be Knowin’, January 26 on HBO

MUSIC

TV

BOOKS

  • Bad with Money: The Imperfect Art of Getting Your Financial Sh*t Together by Gaby Dunn, January 1
  • Moscow by Boogie, January 8
  • An Orchestra of Minorities by Chigozie Obioma, January 8
  • This is Los Angeles by Estevan Oriol, January 8
  • The Truths We Hold: An American Journey by Kamala Harris, January 8
  • Pickup by Lee Friedlander, January 22
  • Abandoned Moments by Ed Kashi, January 22
  • End of the Caliphate by Ivor Prickett, January 22
  • Golden Child by Claire Adam, January 29
  • We Cast a Shadow by Maurice Carlos Ruffin, January 29
  • The NASA Archives: 60 Years in Space, January 30

[Photo Illustration: Samir Abady; Girl: courtesy of Netflix; Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Eric Liebowitz/Netflix; Escape Room: David Bloomer/Sony Pictures Entertainment; The Upside: David Lee/STXfilms; True Detective: Warrick Page/HBO; Black Monday: Miller Mobley/Showtime; Sex Education: Jon Hall/Netflix; Kingdom: Juhan Noh/Netflix; The Titan Games: Vivian Zink/NBC; Carmen Sandiego: courtesy of Netflix; Amanda Seales: I Be Knowin’: Craig Blankenhorn/HBO; Roswell, New Mexico: Ursula Coyote/The CW; Future Man: Erin Simkin/Hulu; The Other Two: Jon Pack/Comedy Central; Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Vivian Zink/NBC]

