105 new movies, TV shows, albums, and books you must check out this month

Years ago, Fast Company put together a statistical, 100% scientific analysis proving that January is in fact the weirdest month of the year for movies. This study coincided with the release of Mortdecai, a film about Johnny Depp’s bracingly eccentric mustache, but it was mainly focused on the regularity of new Underworld and Resident Evil offerings ringing in the new year, along with cinematic abominations like Kangaroo Jack. Well, this year things are different. No, that doesn’t mean a surplus of Oscar-y movies storming the box office in January, but there appears to be slightly less garbage. We’ve got the promising M. Night Shyamalan sequel, Glass, on the way, along with Taraji P. Henson’s gender-flipped take on What Women Want. (Whose title you can probably guess.) And nary a Resident Evil or Mortdecai-caliber dud in sight! Here’s what else you’ll be watching and listening to while keeping warm this winter.