YouTube’s top 10 videos of the year are the 2018 diversions we deserved

Ever wonder what Kylie Jenner has in common with a Hindi sketch comedian, a Vietnamese singer, and the Walmart yodeling kid? They are all stars in some of the most watched videos on YouTube this year, based on views, shares, comments, likes, and more. Collectively, we have all wasted 50 million hours of our lives watching these 10 videos. I hope you’re proud of yourself!

1. “To Our Daughter”

After keeping her pregnancy secret, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott went big on their birth announcement. They released it on February 4, going up against a little thing called the Super Bowl Sunday, and it was still watched more than 53 million times in the first seven days.

2. Real Life Trick Shots 2 | Dude Perfect

This is the third year in a row that the dudes at Dude Perfect have appeared on YouTube’s Top Trending Videos list. Last year it was their Ping Pong Trick Shots video coming in at No. 3 and the year before it was their oft-imitated, never-mastered Water Bottle Flip at No. 6.

3. “we broke up”

No one was sadder about Liza Koshy and David Dobrik’s breakup than YouTube. They were one of the site’s biggest couples before announcing their breakup in a tear-stained vlog, which was watched more than 14 million times in the first 24 hours of its release. YouTube is going to miss those kids.

4. Walmart yodeling kid

Mason Ramsey, better known as the Walmart Yodeling Kid, was the viral sensation of 2018, with the YouTube views to prove it. This video topped 325 million views spurred on by appearances on Ellen, at Coachella, and the Grand Ole Opry.

5. Do You Hear “Yanny” or “Laurel”? (SOLVED with SCIENCE)

Sometimes only science will resolve a dispute, and this helpful explainer video from educational creators AsapSCIENCE helped with conflict resolution around the globe. Turns out some of our brains heard “Yanny” and others heard “Laurel,” and let’s just all get along and admire science.

6. Portugal v. Spain–2018 FIFA World Cup Russia–Match 3

When the two greatest soccer players in the world (that’s Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Spain’s Lionel Messi) faced off, people across the globe tuned in. The teams tied 3-3, but Ronaldo won the match with a hat trick.