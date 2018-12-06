YouTube’s top 10 videos of the year are the 2018 diversions we deserved

Ever wonder what Kylie Jenner has in common with a Hindi sketch comedian, a Vietnamese singer, and the Walmart yodeling kid? They are all stars in some of the most watched videos on YouTube this year, based on views, shares, comments, likes, and more. Collectively, we have all wasted 50 million hours of our lives watching these 10 videos. I hope you’re proud of yourself!
1. “To Our Daughter”
After keeping her pregnancy secret, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott went big on their birth announcement. They released it on February 4, going up against a little thing called the Super Bowl Sunday, and it was still watched more than 53 million times in the first seven days.
2. Real Life Trick Shots 2 | Dude Perfect
This is the third year in a row that the dudes at Dude Perfect have appeared on YouTube’s Top Trending Videos list. Last year it was their Ping Pong Trick Shots video coming in at No. 3 and the year before it was their oft-imitated, never-mastered Water Bottle Flip at No. 6.
3. “we broke up”
No one was sadder about Liza Koshy and David Dobrik’s breakup than YouTube. They were one of the site’s biggest couples before announcing their breakup in a tear-stained vlog, which was watched more than 14 million times in the first 24 hours of its release. YouTube is going to miss those kids.
4. Walmart yodeling kid
Mason Ramsey, better known as the Walmart Yodeling Kid, was the viral sensation of 2018, with the YouTube views to prove it. This video topped 325 million views spurred on by appearances on Ellen, at Coachella, and the Grand Ole Opry.
5. Do You Hear “Yanny” or “Laurel”? (SOLVED with SCIENCE)
Sometimes only science will resolve a dispute, and this helpful explainer video from educational creators AsapSCIENCE helped with conflict resolution around the globe. Turns out some of our brains heard “Yanny” and others heard “Laurel,” and let’s just all get along and admire science.
6. Portugal v. Spain–2018 FIFA World Cup Russia–Match 3
When the two greatest soccer players in the world (that’s Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Spain’s Lionel Messi) faced off, people across the globe tuned in. The teams tied 3-3, but Ronaldo won the match with a hat trick.
7. “Build Swimming Pool Around Underground House”
According to YouTube, this video is part of a growing genre of videos that fall under the “primitive technology” umbrella, which is like the DIY version of the paleo diet where practitioners fashion tools, objects, and structures using only materials found in nature like caveman survivalists.
8. Cobra Kai Ep 1–“Ace Degenerate”–The Karate Kid Saga Continues
This is the first episode of the YouTube Premium Originals series Cobra Kai, which follows The Karate Kid story 34 years after the release of the original film. Bet you can’t watch without screaming, “Sweep the leg, Johnny!” at least once.
9. “Behan Bhai Ki School Life”–Amit Bhadana
Amit Bhadana is a Hindi-language sketch comedian whose video hit the top of the trending comedy charts in India this year. He only launched his YouTube channel in 2017 and has already passed 10 million subscribers.
10. NGƯỜI TRONG GIANG HỒ PHẦN 6 | LÂM CHẤN KHANG | FULL 4K | TRUYỀN NHÂN QUAN NHỊ CA | PHIM CA NHẠC 2018
Vietnam’s YouTube king Lam Chan Khang, a singer and filmmaker and all-caps enthusiast, is only the second artist in Vietnam to cross 1 million subscribers. According to YouTube, this film, the sixth in a series, was one of the most watched videos in Vietnam in 2017, and is the first video from Vietnam to make the global trending list.