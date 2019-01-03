The 7 best tools for freelancers in 2019

Call them contract or gig workers, consultants, or just freelancers. The ranks of individuals working for themselves are growing. And when you are running your own show, you have to wear many hats (accountant, office manager, IT administrator, secretary, salesperson, and, of course, professional in your area of expertise)–and all of them usually on the go.

With that in mind, we’ve taken a critical eye toward which apps and products could ease the way for freelancers to focus on the most important part of their business: their professional services. Each has been vetted for enabling maximum productivity for minimal investment. Take a gander and see if our suggestions can help you make 2019 your most profitable year yet.

The only book you need to read

Author James Clear claims that small changes can make a big difference in your professional life. A bonus? The tools and strategies to transform your habits at work can also help with personal struggles with stress or fitness.

$12.38 Atomic Habits

A special way to cowork

Cate Luzio recently opened Luminary, a new coworking collaboration hub for women who are passionate about professional development and expanding their networks. Based in New York City, it has free wine on tap, private nursing rooms, fitness classes, and a dedicated space for meetings with male visitors.

Monthly memberships $200 to $400 Luminary Coworking

The best way to brainstorm anywhere