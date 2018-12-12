How I got a promotion, ran a marathon, and saved 20% of my income this year

I love New Year’s resolutions, and at the end of every year I love looking at my goals, seeing if I’ve met them (my personal record is accomplishing 6 goals out of 10), and writing new ones for the year ahead. And I’m not alone in my love of them, or in my inability to deliver. As Stephanie Vozza wrote in a previous Fast Company article , just 8% of goal-setters are successful.

Of course, not meeting New Year’s resolutions can mean anything from making no progress on your goals, to just being short of your target. When I looked at my 2018 goals and reflected on what I had achieved, I realized that I was just short of meeting some of my goals, but I happily achieved things that weren’t technically my New Year’s resolutions.

Focusing on the outcome

In 2018, I set one or two goals for various aspects of my life: professional, physical health, mental health, personal/relationships, and financial. As of writing this article, I accomplished the following: ran a marathon, received a promotion at work, and saved 20% of my income. The funny thing is, none of those outcomes were part of my resolutions. I’d committed to following a full-marathon training plan, vowed to dedicate more time to career development and longer-term strategic projects–and I wanted to pick up one or two positive financial habits, like building a solid emergency fund by setting aside a portion of my income every month.

In other words, they were things that I had control over–they were habit goals, which focused on the process, rather than achievement goals, which rests on the outcome. The two “achievement” goals I set I failed to meet because of unexpected circumstances that popped up. I didn’t complete an obstacle race because I couldn’t make the timing work, and I didn’t meet my other financial goal–which was to set an additional amount to put toward long-term investments, due to unplanned financial expenses.

Building new habits and setting up a system

Here’s what I found with habit goals–it was a lot easier to set up (and follow) a solid system. I knew exactly what I needed to do each week, and I simply made that a priority. For my financial goal of building an emergency fund, I simply set up an automated payment at the end of each month so that 20% of my paycheck will go to my savings account. For my marathon training, I picked a plan that was suitable for my fitness level and time commitment, and I followed it as much as I could for 12 weeks leading up to the race. As for doing long-term projects at work, well, I pitched a story where I’d be forced to try and finish most of my work on Thursdays, in order to free up time to do deep work on Fridays. It wasn’t a perfect system, but it gave me a good structure to work from.

From there, I simply structured my life around the system. If I was supposed togo for a long run during a weekday, I’d make sure to get ahead on my to-do list the day before because I might have to leave the office a little earlier or come in a little later. If I had major expenses coming up, I’d make sure to cut back on my spending for however long I needed, so that I didn’t need to dip into my savings. If I had a particularly busy week, I’d make sure to at least dedicate an hour or two on Friday so that I wasn’t completely abandoning my long-term work. At the time, these efforts felt very small, but that was precisely the reason why I was able to be consistent.

What I was inadvertently doing was relying on structure and consistency, rather than effort. I didn’t always achieve a lot on “deep work” Fridays, but I committed to it every week. I made impulse emotional purchases, but only when that didn’t involve transferring extra money from my savings account. There were days when I couldn’t complete a two- to three-hour run (as I was supposed to), but I still managed to run between an hour to 90 minutes.