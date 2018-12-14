How Big Data gives big companies like Apple and Amazon an edge

Given all the bromides about small business being the engine of job creation, it may sound jarring to hear that the big growth is increasingly coming from big companies.

Over the past 30 years, the broad trend in the U.S. has been that big companies are growing faster and becoming more dominant. Between 1980 and 2015, the overall share of jobs at firms with more than 1,000 employees increased from about one-quarter to one-third, while the share at companies with fewer than 100 workers declined modestly.

Meanwhile, some of the biggest companies have become gargantuan: Apple and Amazon both just crossed the $1 trillion mark in market value. That is more than the GDP of all but 16 nations.

Juliane Begenau at Stanford Graduate School of Business has a startling theory about a key reason for this shift: Big Data.

In a paper coauthored with Maryam Farboodi at MIT Sloan and Laura Veldkamp at Columbia University, Begenau argues that the quantum leaps in both data and computing power have given big companies a consistent edge in raising capital more cheaply.

It’s a bold claim, but the basic idea is simple: Bigger companies produce more data for investors, which they can now analyze at ever lower cost. That reduces the uncertainty around bigger firms, which in turn lowers their cost of capital.

“A key pillar in a firm’s decision to raise capital and to grow is how cheap it is to raise funds,” Begenau says. “Computer speeds have increased dramatically over the past 30 years, and investment firms and hedge funds are processing a lot of data in order to reduce their uncertainty. If a firm provides more data, which investors can use to reduce the uncertainty about its prospects, that’s going to reduce its financing costs.”