At-home fitness giant Peloton expands into yoga and meditation

Earlier this year, indoor cycling behemoth Peloton announced it was delving into the treadmill market. And now, the connected fitness platform is pursuing less adrenalin-pumping modalities.

On Wednesday, Peloton opened a new production studio dedicated to yoga and meditation in New York City. The programming will be helmed by yoga instructors Kristin McGee, Anna Greenberg, and Aditi Shah. This will be the company’s third studio space.

The yoga classes will span several varieties, including vinyasa-style yoga, a more rigorous and faster-paced “power yoga,” relaxing “restorative yoga,” as well as yoga basics. The meditation category also includes numerous options, such as guided visualizations, tutorials, and breath-focused classes.

Peloton members can now sign up for classes in the studio, but they will have to wait until December 26 to access live-streamed and on-demand classes. Classes are available to Peloton Bike and Tread owners, as well as Peloton Digital subscribers.

“As we did with the addition of Bootcamp, Running, Walking, and Outdoor earlier this year, we are continuing to expand our suite of superior fitness offerings in order to provide our members with an ever more diversified array of options to stay fit, happy, and healthy,” Fred Klein, chief content officer of Peloton, said in a statement.

Peloton’s venture into new categories makes sense as more companies compete in the $14 billion home fitness equipment market. Startups such as Mirror (personal training, yoga), Crew (rowing), and Tonal (weight lifting) all attempt to do what Peloton did for the indoor bike. While approximately 16% of the U.S. population holds a gym membership card, a recent survey found that 54% of Americans who work out at least once a month are interested in buying an at-home fitness system.

In August, Peloton raised a $550 million round of financing led by venture capital firm TCV, bringing its worth to $4.15 billion. Peloton’s cofounder and chief executive, John Foley, said 2019 “makes a lot of sense” to pursue an IPO.