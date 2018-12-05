3 places to watch George H.W. Bush’s funeral services live online

Funeral services will be held today for former President George H.W. Bush, who passed away last week at the age of 94. The services are set to begin at 11 a.m. at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. A departure ceremony will take place later in the afternoon at Joint Base Andrews. You can find the full schedule here . Per NPR, today’s services will feature multiple members of the Bush family, including former president George W. Bush.

If you’re looking to watch the services online, the easiest way to do that is on YouTube via one of the many outlets covering the funeral live. The following three are all offering full coverage:

I’ve also embedded the PBS NewsHour video below.