Alexa just got better at picking music for you

Now, when you ask Alexa to help pick a playlist, the voice assistant will start a conversation about what you want to hear. First, it’ll ask if there’s a particular genre or tempo you’re after, then it’ll start offering samples of different playlists for you to accept or reject. In some cases, Alexa will seek more guidance–for instance, by asking if you want something laid back or upbeat–and you can also try to proactively narrow things down each time Alexa suggests another playlist.

“It’s somewhat similar to having a casual chat with a musically savvy friend,” says Kintan Brahmbhatt, Amazon Music’s director of product.

Alexa is also getting better at personalization. Previously, if you asked Amazon’s voice assistant to “play something,” it would simply spit back a playlist that aligned with your interests. As of today, you can use Alexa to start liking or disliking songs, albums, playlists, or stations. Amazon Music will then factor in those signals when you ask to play some music. It’ll also resurface songs you haven’t heard in a while and bring in new songs from artists you follow.

Brahmbhatt says generic “play something” or “play some music” requests are the most common way that people launch music through Alexa. The new personalization features are supposed to make those requests feel a little less like a crapshoot. They also take a page from other music services such as Apple Music, Spotify, and Pandora, which already let users tweak their suggestion algorithms with likes and dislikes. Apple’s Siri even uses a similar “play something I like command” to generate personalized playlists.

“It gets us to the no-friction kind of experience, the metaphoric big button,” Brahmbhatt says.

The new features are available for all Amazon Music users in the U.S., including Prime customers (who get about 2 million songs at no extra charge) and Music Unlimited subscribers (who get 50 million songs for $10 per month, or $8 per month with Prime). Amazon has said that it has “tens of millions” of active Amazon Music subscribers, spanning both of those offerings.