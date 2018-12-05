Why trendy cauliflower products will soon dominate the entire grocery store

It used to be kale, then Brussels sprouts, then avocados. Some attempted to make fiddleheads a thing. But now, in 2018, the trendiest vegetable is the humble, Charlie Brown-headed cauliflower.

The cruciferous veggie has exploded in the last two years. Whereas it was once considered the bland version of broccoli, today cauliflower is heralded for its many uses: as a chic meal centerpiece (whole roasted head), Keto Diet staple, and even as a healthier latke ingredient.

And it’s not your imagination: It really is everywhere. Nielsen data found the ingredient across 36 different grocery store categories, in everything from dried pasta to frozen foods. Sales for packaged cauliflower products grew 71% last year.

Granted, it’s part of a booming plant-based food industry that is growing at a rapid 20%, but cauliflower has excelled far beyond its farm competitors. That’s because it’s a nutrient-dense and versatile vegetable that possesses varied texture as well as an ability to take on numerous flavors. So it’s no surprise that plenty of new food startups are centered solely around cauliflower.

Caulipower, which substitutes the vegetable for a flour crust, is now the fastest-growing pizza brand. The line is available at roughly 15,000 grocery stores, including Kroger, Walmart, and Safeway, and recently surpassed sales of 10 million pizzas.

“(With cauliflower crust pizza) I wanted to show that the concept wasn’t cauliflower as a vegetable, but revolutionizing the use of vegetables as ingredients,” Caulipower founder Gail Becker told Forbes earlier this month.