Most popular workout day, time? America’s fitness patterns, according to ClassPass

Do you live in a treadmill or HIIT-loving city? Are your neighbors more or less likely to cancel a booked class? Those are just a few of the questions ClassPass answered in its annual findings report.

On Tuesday, the fitness and wellness platform shared quite a few fun facts from the more than 60 million reservations booked by its members. On a nationwide scale, ClassPass observed the following workout habits:

Most popular day of the week to work out: Tuesday

Most popular day of the year to work out: February 28th, 2018

Most popular rest day: January 1st, 2018

Most popular class times: Weekday: 5:30 p.m., Weekend: 10:30 a.m.

Most popular fitness genre in the U.S: Strength training

Fastest growing trend: Treadmill classes, with an 82% increase in the last year

with an 82% increase in the last year Time spent: ClassPass users were 33% more likely to book a class under 45 minutes (44 minutes or less) in 2018 than they were in 2017

ClassPass also took a look at the preferences of individual cities, which differed on everything from workout time to class cancellations:

Most likely to book class at 7:30 a.m. or earlier: Columbus, Ohio

Most likely to book class between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.: Portland, Oregon

Most likely to book class at 7:30 p.m. or later: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Most likely to book class in another city: Orlando, Florida

Most likely to book class at the last minute: Las Vegas, Nevada

Most likely to book class with a friend: Atlanta, Georgia

Most likely to book a treadmill class–2018’s fastest growing activity: Washington, D.C.

Least likely to miss or cancel a class: San Diego, California

Most likely to book a class–any class: New York City

For more regional fitness observations, check out the ClassPass report.