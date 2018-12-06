Why quotas alone won’t make boards (or companies) more diverse

We are at a historical moment where tides can turn quickly to create meaningful, systemic change towards how women are welcomed and represented in the world of business.

California recently passed a mandate requiring public companies that are incorporated in the state to have at least one female director by the end of 2019. It’s the first statewide ruling of its kind, designed to address the small and stagnant representation of women in U.S. boardrooms. The value of diversity in leadership roles across organizations and sectors is significant and research-backed. Yet quotas should also be regarded with a critical eye to ensure programs that support women in business are doing so in the most responsible way possible.

Through my work with the U.S. chapter of the 30% Club, I’ve learned that while it’s hard to argue against the value of women on boards, how a company gets there can be controversial and raise several questions.

Most notably, there is the question of whether quotas lead to the desired outcome of better gender balance throughout company ranks. Past government regulations, like Norway’s government-mandated quotas beginning in 2008, have shown that while they may increase the number of women on boards, there is no substantive evidence that shows quotas as a catalyst for systemic change across companies.

In Norway’s example, the percentage of women in C-suite and senior leadership positions has not risen in tandem. On a larger scale, mandated regulations for diversity and inclusion risk causing complacency across private firms tempted to check a box, instead of taking an opportunity to be leaders in driving wide-reaching change.

RELATED: Here are the worst excuses for not putting women on corporate boards

Accelerating gender diversity at the board level requires a strong commitment from multiple stakeholders. Governments must be cautious when implementing regulations without partnering with the private sector to support them. The U.S. 30% Club members include the CEOs of public and private companies, executive search firms and the three largest asset managers with a combined $14 trillion assets under management (AUM). These business leaders are all in positions with the power to affect meaningful change in their own way. Through collective, voluntary actions, the public members have moved the needle in their own boardrooms at a pace far exceeding that of the S&P 500. In June, they celebrated crossing the 30% threshold, up from 21% five years ago. This is a testament to what business leaders can do when they buy into desired change.