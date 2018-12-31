What Apple needs to fix in 2019 (and beyond)

advertisement

A phone that perhaps can be used with one hand. One that kills Apple’s worst design mistake and uses a new design language, abandoning the rounded Chinese-clone candy bar aesthetic. Lastly, simplify the phone lineup. I understand the market wants different price points, but having the iPhone 7, 8, XR, and XS in different variations is starting to feel like the late ’90s Macintosh line, which Steve Jobs eliminated because no consumer could understand it. Having a single amazing iPhone will not only make it easier for consumers to buy, but also turn the product into an event that makes people line up again for days. But unfortunately, according to at least one analyst, it doesn’t seem that Apple will be releasing a radically different iPhone. Stop trying to milk consumers The company needs to stop being ludicrous about pricing. Sure, Apple exists to make a profit, but it’s absurd that the company is trying to peddle phones that cost as much as computers with no distinctive advantages to competition from makers like Xiaomi or OnePlus. It’s absurd that Apple is trying to make us pay $70 for a 61 W charger that is rated 1 out of 5 stars when there are much better chargers for $50 rated 4.5 stars. It’s absolutely offensive that Apple is selling $35 USB-C cables rated 2.5 stars out of 5. There are plenty of third parties out there that offer better quality hardware and accessories for a fraction of the price. Apple is counting on the fanboy suckers and its “official product” status to make obscene margins out of poorly built stuff. Take a risk Apple needs to resume true innovation. It needs to resist the temptation to add vacuous features and marginal upgrades to its hardware and software–which only leads to diminishing returns–and focus on developing truly breakthrough stuff. When was the last time anyone said, “Oh wow, Apple did it again!”? Perhaps it was the iPad introduction. The Apple Watch Series 4 health features, like heart rate and ECG monitoring, were close to getting us to that point, but there’s a need for more if the company really wants to leapfrog everyone else once again.

Apple needs to take risks because if it doesn’t, it will be gone, like every other company that stopped innovating once it was at the top. Go harder on what works And of course, Apple needs to keep up the good stuff. The company’s stance on privacy–declaring it a fundamental right in opposition to Google and Facebook profiteering on users’ data–is the right one. The company needs to keep making that promise real, as it did in October by allowing people to download their own data, or by standing up to governmental pressure. It also needs to keep expanding its product recycling strategy. But it needs to stop stifling third-party repair services. Using the aluminum from old recycled products to create new ones reduces their carbon footprint but allowing people to repair products at a low cost is even better for the environment. In the end, maybe it’s about getting back to its roots and finding its mission again. Not to make the greatest profit. Not to be the most valuable company. It’s time to get back to changing the world one desktop at a time, one pocket and one wrist and one head and one anything at a time. The world needs change. Apple has the billions and the brilliant engineers. Go change it and win 2019.