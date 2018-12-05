These are the 10 best places to work in 2019

The workers have weighed in, and the best companies to work for run the gamut of industries—including tech, food, travel, and apparel, according to Glassdoor’s extensive annual survey . Among the large corporations highly rated by their employees, Bain & Company, Zoom Video Communications, and In-N-out Burger cinched the top three spots with close to perfect ratings.

Bain & Company (4.6 rating) Zoom Video Communications (4.5) In-N-Out Burger (4.5) Procore Technologies (4.5) Boston Consulting Group (4.5) LinkedIn (4.5) Facebook (4.5) Google (4.4) Lululemon (4.4) Southwest Airlines (4.4)

Facebook, which was No. 1 last year, dropped to No. 7 for 2019, going from a 4.6 rating to a 4.5 rating among U.S.-based employees. This marks Bain’s fourth appearance in the No. 1 spot since 2008. Google and Apple were the only other companies that have made the list each year since its inception.

Glassdoor’s ranking algorithm takes into account a number of attributes from tens of thousands of employee reviews, including the company’s overall rating, career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management, work-life balance, the likelihood it would be recommended to a friend, and a six-month business outlook.

Culture is very important to employees, as evidenced by the number of comments related to the work environment at the best companies. “Bain fosters a really supportive and fun work environment,” according to one associate there. An account executive at Zoom reported, “Fantastic company culture of ‘Happiness.’ You feel it every day and you can’t wait to come to work because you feel “cared for.”

Opportunities for advancement also got mentioned by workers. An In-N-Out database administrator said, “They offer great training and have a great support structure,” while a software engineer at Procore reported opportunities for career growth. “Procore is all about making you better and letting you follow your interests.”