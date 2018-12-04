How to turn off YouTube autoplay mobile videos before you accidentally watch Logan Paul

Over the next few weeks, YouTube is rolling out a new feature for its mobile app that someone somewhere apparently thinks is a great idea: autoplay for videos that appear on the app’s Home tab . Yup, called “Autoplay on Home,” the feature means that as you scroll through your Home feed, videos will begin to play. The only saving grace for this feature is that the videos will be on mute with captions auto-enabled.

In a blog post, YouTube owner Google claims that the feature, which has been available to those fancy YouTube Premium members on Android for six months or so, helps people by letting them “make more informed decisions about whether you want to watch a video.” Sorry, Google, but some of us are quite happy to not autoplay every Logan Paul, PewDiePie, and DudePerfect video that pops up on the home page—especially if it means sucking up our cell data minutes.

Fortunately, YouTube is letting users opt out of Autoplay on Home, but it involves plugging your nose and diving into the settings. Here’s how you can turn it off completely in a few easy steps. Do it before you accidentally watch Logan Paul.