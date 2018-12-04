FDA dog food recall: 25 products to avoid due to toxic vitamin D fears

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has gone to the dogs. This year alone the government has announced recalls of nearly two dozen kinds of human food (McDonald’s salads, Kellogg’s Honey Smacks, Duncan Hines cake mix, Ritz Crackers), and now it is turning its attention to dog food. The FDA is recalling eight brands of dry dog food due to concerns that they could contain toxic levels of vitamin D.
Products affected by the recall include:
Ahold Delhaize:
Nature’s Promise Chicken & Brown Rice Dog Food
- UPC 068826718472 – 14 lb. bag – All lot codes
- UPC 068826718471 – 28 lb. bag- All lot codes
- UPC 068826718473 – 4 lb. bag – All lot codes
Nature’s Place Real Country Chicken and Brown Rice Dog Food
- UPC 72543998959 – 5 lb. bag – All lot codes
- UPC 72543998960 – 15 lb. bag – All lot codes
ELM Pet Foods, Inc.
ELM Chicken and Chickpea Recipe
- UPC 0-70155-22507-8 – 3 lb. bag
(D2 26 FEB 2019, TE1 30 APR 2019, TD1 5 SEP 2019, TD2 5 SEP 2019)
- UPC 0-70155-22513-9 – 28 lb. bag
(TB3 6 APR 2019, TA1 2 JULY 2019, TI1 2 JULY 2019)
ELM K9 Naturals Chicken Recipe
- UPC 0-70155-22522-9 – 40 lb. bag
(TB3 14 Sep 2019, TA2 22 Sep 2019, TB2 11 Oct 2019)
Kroger:
Abound Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe Dog Food
- UPC 11110-83556 – 4 lb. bag, all lots
- UPC 11110-83573 – 14 lb. bag – All lot codes
- UPC 11110-89076 – 24 lb. bag – All lot codes
Lidl (Orlando brand):
Orlando Grain-Free Chicken & Chickpea Superfood Recipe Dog Food
- Lidl product number 215662
(TI1 3 Mar 2019, TB2 21 Mar 2019, TB3 21 Mar 2019, TA2 19 Apr 2019, TB1 15 May 2019, TB2 15 May 2019)
ANF, Inc:
ANF Lamb and Rice Dry Dog Food
- UPC 9097231622 – 3 kg bag – Best by Nov 23 2019
- UPC 9097203300 – 7.5 kg bag – Best by Nov 20 2019
Sunshine Mills, Inc:
Evolve Chicken & Rice Puppy Dry Dog Food
- UPC 0-73657-00862-0 – 14 lb. bag
- UPC 0-73657-00863-7 – 28 lb. bag
Sportsman’s Pride Large Breed Puppy Dry Dog Food
- UPC 0-70155-10566-0 – 40 lb. bag
- UPC 0-70155-10564-0 – 40 lb. bag
Triumph Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food
- UPC 0-73657-00873-6 – 3.5 lb. bag
- UPC 0-73657-00874-3 – 16 lb. bag
- UPC 0-73657-00875-0 – 30 lb. bag
Natural Life Pet Products:
Chicken & Potato Dry Dog Food
- UPC 0-12344-08175-1 – 17.5 lb. bag
(Best by dates range: December 4, 2019 through August 10, 2020)
Nutrisca:
Chicken and Chickpea Dry Dog Food
- UPC 8-84244-12495-7 – 4 lb. bag
- UPC 8-84244-12795-8 – 15 lb. bag
- UPC 8-84244-12895-5 – 28 lb. bag
(Best by date range: February 25, 2020 through September 13, 2020)
Pet owners should not feed the recalled food to their dogs and retailers shouldn’t sell the foods, the FDA advises. Illnesses related to the recalled food can be reported through the FDA’s Safety Reporting Portal or by calling your state’s FDA Consumer Complaint Coordinators.
While Vitamin D is naturally occurring and good for mammals of all make and model in reasonable doses, high levels of the nutrient can cause serious health problems for pets, including vomiting, weight loss, kidney failure, and death, according to the FDA. The dog food was recalled after FDA scientists found some of the foods contained as much as 70 times the intended amount of vitamin D.
For more information, visit the FDA website.