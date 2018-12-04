FDA dog food recall: 25 products to avoid due to toxic vitamin D fears

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has gone to the dogs. This year alone the government has announced recalls of nearly two dozen kinds of human food ( McDonald’s salads , Kellogg’s Honey Smacks , Duncan Hines cake mix , Ritz Crackers ), and now it is turning its attention to dog food. The FDA is recalling eight brands of dry dog food due to concerns that they could contain toxic levels of vitamin D.

Nutrisca:

Chicken and Chickpea Dry Dog Food

UPC 8-84244-12495-7 – 4 lb. bag

UPC 8-84244-12795-8 – 15 lb. bag

UPC 8-84244-12895-5 – 28 lb. bag

(Best by date range: February 25, 2020 through September 13, 2020)

Pet owners should not feed the recalled food to their dogs and retailers shouldn’t sell the foods, the FDA advises. Illnesses related to the recalled food can be reported through the FDA’s Safety Reporting Portal or by calling your state’s FDA Consumer Complaint Coordinators.

While Vitamin D is naturally occurring and good for mammals of all make and model in reasonable doses, high levels of the nutrient can cause serious health problems for pets, including vomiting, weight loss, kidney failure, and death, according to the FDA. The dog food was recalled after FDA scientists found some of the foods contained as much as 70 times the intended amount of vitamin D.

For more information, visit the FDA website.