Stop freaking out about robots

A 2017 New Yorker cover by R Kikuo Johnson painted a dystopian scene. Robots pace and trundle past a homeless human kneeling at their feet, while one deigns to lower its gaze to flip a few coins in his cup. The image expressed perfectly the pervading, and misplaced, pessimism around the impacts of automation not just among East Coast sophisticates, but across the U.S. and the developed world. In fact, it is a view that has even infiltrated one of the last pockets of optimism about the future: the wide-eyed utopianism of Silicon Valley.

When even the technorati are starting to agonize over the future of artificial intelligence and the perils of automation, you have to wonder. Elon Musk–often a champion of the human ability to improve its condition through material progress–is becoming fearmonger-in-chief of the artificial intelligence apocalypse: “There certainly will be job disruption. Because what’s going to happen is robots will be able to do everything better than us . . . I mean all of us.”

The most widely held fear, and one that taps into our earliest fears about industrialization, is of mass unemployment as robots take most of the jobs. Other critiques of the proliferation of artificial intelligence and increased automation are more nuanced. Some say that it will drive even greater inequality between the “cognitive elite” and the deskilled masses. The Guardian reflected a widespread concern over the potential concentration of power by the robot-owning corporations: “If you think inequality is a problem now, imagine a world where the rich can get richer all by themselves.”

These concerns lie behind growing calls for Universal Basic Income, robot taxes, and the break-up of Big Tech giants like Google and Amazon. But the situation isn’t as grim as we might think. Automation need not be stirred into a doom-laden soup along with Trump and climate change. In fact, if we step back from the narrow focus on technology and take a wider historical, economic, and humanist view, the picture is far from bleak. Counterintuitive as it may seem, automation can play a key role in creating more and better jobs, and rising prosperity. There are broadly three reasons to be cheerful about the march of the robots.

Automation drives growth

Since the Industrial Revolution, the automation of human labor has run hand-in-hand with productivity gains, economic growth, and an increase in the number of jobs and prosperity. It is productivity growth that largely accounts for why most of us are six times better off than our great-grandparents. As Paul Krugman put it, in economics, “Productivity isn’t everything–but in the long run, it’s almost everything.” How can automating work create more jobs?

A classic example of how this process can work is that, during the Industrial Revolution, 98% of the manual labor involved in weaving cloth was mechanized. But, despite the concerns of the Luddites, the number of textile workers in the U.K. exploded. As costs plummeted, demand grew, and so did the size of the industry–and therefore job numbers. The cake got bigger. The jobs also changed from hand weaving to operating the weaving machines. A more recent example is the impact of Electronic Discovery Software (EDS) on junior lawyers and paralegals, who traditionally spent the bulk of their time sifting through piles of documents. EDS was first applied in the 1990s, and did the job more quickly and more accurately than humans. Yet paralegal and junior lawyer jobs have grown quicker than the rest of the workforce since 2000.

How so? As searching became cheaper and quicker, law firms searched more documents, and judges allowed more expansive discovery requests. Economists have a name for the intuitive, but mistaken, idea that there is a certain amount of work to do in an economy, and if productivity increases there will be fewer jobs to go around–the Lump of labor fallacy. There are, of course, occupations that fared less well in the face of technology, such as typesetters, once graphic designers adopted desktop-publishing software in the 1990s. But the general pattern is that machines take over mundane tasks, and humans move on to do more sophisticated–and often meaningful–work that machines can’t do yet.