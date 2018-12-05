How and when to watch the 2019 Golden Globe nominations

The 76th Annual Golden Globes will kick off awards season on Sunday, January 6, 2019. Before you can start planning your nominee-themed Golden Globes party menu (Atlanta-style barbecue, House of Abundance tablescape inspired by Pose, Barry pie, and Killing Eve cocktails?), you’ll need to know who the actual nominees are. To get a jump on it, tune into the ceremony where the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will announce the nominees for its film and TV awards, which is taking place this week.

When are the Golden Globes nomination announcements?

The nods will be announced on Thursday, December 6, at 8 a.m. ET/5 a.m. PT. Set your alarm now!

Where can you watch?

The nominations announcement will stream on the Golden Globes’ official Facebook page, no cord, TV, or exclusive VIP pass required, but sorry to pop-culture fanatics who closed their Facebook accounts in the wake of the company’s many scandals.