How to add 20% to your starting salary

In theater, someone who can sing, dance, and act is considered a triple threat. In business, the same could be true. While your education and major matter, combining it with a mix of hard and soft skills not only makes you a triple threat, it can bump up your salary by as much as 20%, says Matt Sigelman, CEO of Burning Glass Technologies , a software company that provides job market analytics.

“When it comes to the job search, skills afford a significant advantage,” he says. “Skills can help graduates stand out in crowded fields, avoid underemployment, and earn a salary premium.”

In their research, Sigelman and his team found that underemployment is often due to not having the right mix of hard and soft skills; simply adding complementary skills can make you a more attractive job candidate.

For example, the research found a strong demand for more market research analysts who know the database programming language SQL, for mechanical engineering technicians with project management experience, and for budget analysts with good oral communication skills.

“Even in fields in which there is relatively low underemployment, like computer science, there are a number of skills that employers say are hard to find and for which they will pay a premium,” says Sigelman. “Conversely, even in fields in which there is high underemployment, there are skills students can acquire that lead directly to high-demand jobs.”

High demand often results in a higher salary. Accounting majors who add process improvement to their skillset bump up their salary an average of $1,751. Marketing majors who add market strategy to their resume increase their salary by an average of $2,066. And human resource majors who are skilled in technical recruiting add $2,243.

“It’s not just the money,” says Sigelman. “Money is a proxy for greater demand. You’ll get a leg up over others who don’t have that skill.”