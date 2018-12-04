advertisement
These are the podcasts you should be listening to, according to Apple

[Photo: Melanie Pongratz/Unsplash]
By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The company has announced its annual year-end “best of” lists featuring its picks for the best apps and other media of 2018. Included on that list are Apple’s top podcasts it thinks everyone should be listening to. The Cupertino company focused on three subjects when choosing their picks for best podcasts:

Investigative reporting

News and Politics

Celebrity and Indies

Other picks for Apple’s best podcasts of the year include:

