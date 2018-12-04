These are the podcasts you should be listening to, according to Apple

The company has announced its annual year-end “best of” lists featuring its picks for the best apps and other media of 2018. Included on that list are Apple’s top podcasts it thinks everyone should be listening to. The Cupertino company focused on three subjects when choosing their picks for best podcasts:
Investigative reporting
- American Public Media’s In the Dark
- The New York Times’s Caliphate
- Slate’s Slow Burn
News and Politics
- The New York Times’s The Daily
- Crooked Media’s The Wilderness
Celebrity and Indies
- Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert
- Oprah’s Master Class
- Parcast Network’s Conspiracy Theories and Unexplained Mysteries
Other picks for Apple’s best podcasts of the year include: