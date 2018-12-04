Quora suffers massive data breach. 100 million users affected

The popular question and answer site has announced that on November 30 they discovered that the data of at least 100 million users had been accessed by a third party that hacked into their systems. The hacker looks to have got away with a wealth of information about each user, including:

Names, email addresses, and encrypted (hashed) passwords

Data imported from other linked social networks

Public content and actions, including questions, answers, comments, and upvotes

Non-public content and actions, including answer requests, downvotes, and direct messages with other Quora users

Quora is emailing every user that may have been affected and has logged all affected users out of their accounts. As a precaution, those users will need to create a new password to log back in to their accounts.

Quora’s data breach is one of the largest of the year and comes less than a week after hotel chain Marriott announced that the information of half a billion of its guests had been compromised in a massive hack.