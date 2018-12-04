Scooters are everywhere. Shouldn’t they be smarter and sturdier?

Walking down a sidewalk in many cities, you’re bound to see–and possibly get mowed down by–motorized electric scooters. Bird, Lime, Skip, and Spin have all descended en masse this year, all with the same business model: cheap-to-use e-scooters that can be picked up and abandoned anywhere in town. You only pay a small amount to rent the scooter (typically $1) and then an even smaller amount per mile (typically 15¢).

While the business model of each company is similar, who will win the “scooter wars” in each city is up for debate. One thing that isn’t the same from company to company: the scooters themselves. In a city with multiple companies competing for riders, you’ll see everything from small toy-like scooters to sturdier models.

If you ask Superpedestrian CEO Assaf Biderman, the winner will be whoever deploys his scooters. His company just unveiled a new industrial-grade e-scooter, which he says tackles a number of the pain points for current operators. Rather than drop the scooters on the street itself, Superpedestrian plans to sell its scooters to operators that can add them to their current fleet starting next year.

“If you look at the business model of the operator, there are major issues there,” says Biderman. “Basically, the vehicles that they’re using are ill-equipped for sharing. The economics don’t work out. It’s a major problem that prevents the industry from scaling.”

Biderman claims that his $500 scooters are priced on par with the models already deployed by operators, most of which are made overseas. He also says his are more durable than the competition and have a longer battery life.

They also come with AI technology out of the box that will help operators diagnose problems quickly, allowing a scooter “to sustain itself out in the wild as long as possible,” Biderman says.

Those are tough claims to verify, in part because Superpedestrian’s scooters won’t be officially available until next year, and also because existing scooter operators have been tight-lipped about everything from how much their scooters actually cost to how they handle maintenance and service requests. (According to an Axios report, Lime’s pitch deck to investors puts the cost of each scooter at $493, about the price that Biderman references as typical.)