The U.S. Army is cracking down on potential recruits who can’t pass the fitness test

The military recently announced a new microsite aimed to help potential recruits master the latest reiteration of the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT). There, they can access training information, video tutorials, and proper safety technique tips for the rigorous physical test meant to weed out less-combat-ready candidates.

Those interested in enlisting must be able to perform a three-repetition maximum deadlift, a 250-meter sprint-drag-carry, a two-mile run, and two minutes of hand-release push-ups, among other feats. One feat dubbed the “leg tuck” involves a soldier hanging perpendicular to a pull-up bar and bringing his or her knees up to the elbows and back down again.

All exercises, as the site points out, strengthen an area necessary for the battlefield. The deadlift, for example, requires well-conditioned back and leg muscles to help soldiers avoid upper and lower back injuries caused by carrying heavy loads (and potentially injured comrades) for long distances.

In July, the Army announced that its current three-event fitness test–which consists of push-ups, sit-ups, and a two-mile run–was getting a makeover. In its place, this more challenging and strenuous ACFT will go into effect in October 2020. Army personnel believe that’s more than enough time to get into shape.

“If you can’t get in shape in 24 months, then maybe you should hit the road,” Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark Milley told defense reporters last month, reports Military.com. “We don’t want to lose thousands of soldiers to [the ACFT]. This fitness test is hard. No one should be under any illusions about it.”

While such words might sound harsh, Milley was quick to explain that a soldier’s level of physical fitness has a direct impact on his or her combat readiness.