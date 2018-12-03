The face-off between Netflix and filmmakers over screening movies in theaters heats up

Netflix’s future strategy on releasing films in theaters doesn’t seem to be any more resolved after conflicting comments from actor Robert De Niro and Netflix’s chief creative officer Ted Sarandos in the last day.

On Sunday, De Niro, star of the upcoming Netflix film The Irishman, directed by Martin Scorsese, told reporters at the Marrakech Film Festival that The Irishman will receive a theatrical release prior to its Netflix run. “In the beginning, they will show it on the big screen–we’re talking about big venues where it would play, where it should play–and what happens after that, I’m not sure.”

“We’ve talked about it with Netflix,” the actor continued. “They are going to do a presentation of our film the way it should be, in a theater.”

Fast forward to Monday: Sarandos used an appearance at UBS’s 2018 Global Media and Communications Conference in New York, to reiterate his belief that movies should be seen on Netflix.

He said that the existing 90-day window that theaters insist on before films move on to streaming platforms is “not consumer friendly.” More pointedly, he added, “I don’t think emotionally it’s a different experience” to watch a movie in a theater versus on Netflix. Though he added, “We’re not trying to hurt theaters in any way.”

Recall that just over a month ago, in late October, Netflix abruptly announced that it would be releasing three Oscar hopeful films this season for brief, exclusive runs in theaters before their debuts on Netflix. The chosen films and filmmakers were Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma; the Coen Brothers’s The Ballad of Buster Scruggs; and Susanne Bier’s Bird Box.

The move was a milestone for the streaming company, which has been steadfast–and vocal–about its insistence that its films be released only on Netflix, or, in cases of awards contenders, on the same day and date on Netflix and in theaters.