Inside New York’s plan to guarantee Lyft and Uber drivers a minimum wage

In New York City, over 80,000 people earn their living by driving for app-based companies like Uber, Lyft, Juno, and Via. In the past several years, these companies , which control around 75% of the ride-hailing marketplace in New York City, have benefited from (and helped create) a boom in demand for rides, fueled in part by failings of the local subway system, and in part by the sheer availability of car service. But even as their services have become more prevalent in New York City, and many other places across the country, the drivers’ earnings are not keeping pace: In fact, they’ve been declining . But a new suite of pay rules up for a vote today the city’s Taxi and Limousine Commission could change that, and set an important precedent for the way this growing sector is compensated.

Part of the reason for-hire vehicle drivers have seen their wages stagnate, or even fall, is that they are not legally full-time employees of the companies that they drive for. Rather, they’re independent contractors, and thus are not protected by minimum wage laws. Because drivers are contractors, not employees, they’re also responsible for leasing or purchasing their own vehicle, and all the upkeep that goes along with that (which amounts to around $400 per week for a driver). They’re also not entitled to paid time off, healthcare, or other benefits that full-time employees receive. Consequently, around 85% of drivers take home less than the local minimum wage of $15 per hour. And as the number of trips made by the four largest for-hire vehicle companies rose from 42 million trips in 2015 to nearly 159 million trips in 2017, their rates have remained steady.

For the past two years, though, the Independent Drivers Guild, a nonprofit labor organization in New York City that advocates on behalf of for-hire vehicle drivers, has been running a campaign to change the dynamic between those four large ride-hailing companies including Uber and Lyft, and the drivers that keep them running.

The first step toward reaching the campaign’s goals came in August, when the New York City Council voted in favor of a policy that would allow the city’s Taxi and Limousine Commission to enact a formula essentially requiring app-based companies to pay their drivers more–enough that they could secure above the minimum wage of $15 per hour. New York City was the first metro area in the U.S. to take this step, says IDG founder Jim Conigliaro.

Under the new rules, drivers should be able to expect higher, consistent pay. Here’s how the IDG breaks it down:

The drivers are guaranteed to receive at least base hourly wage that begins at $17.22–the local minimum wage of $15, plus an additional amount for driver expenses–while they’re driving, even if they don’t have passengers in the car. Previously, drivers would take home an average of around $14 per hour.

Drivers are paid according to a formula that factors in the trip’s mileage, the time, and the average percentage of time a company’s drivers actually have passengers in the car (called the “utilization rate”). For a 7.5-mile, 30-minute trip for a company with a utilization rate of 58%, a driver would earn around $23 before expenses.

The new formula also calls for a “Shared Ride Bonus” to offset the fact that drivers that offer shared rides, like Uber Pool, still receive adequate compensation (TLC will set a specific bonus rate for each driver depending on their vehicle occupancy and how often they offer shared rides).

When a driver has to drop someone far outside the city, the rules will mandate that companies pay higher to compensate the driver for the return trip.

Previously, app-based vehicle drivers were paid just on the basis of how many trips with a passenger they completed, and how much time each of those trips took. Under the new rules, companies would have to compensate drivers for the total amount of time they spend driving–including waiting for passengers, or taking “deadhead,” or passenger-less, trips between pick-ups (this often happens on the way back from long trips outside the city, but applies to any lengthy driving in between trips with passengers). This new pay structure incentivizes companies to have drivers ferrying passengers most of the time, and ensures that drivers are fairly covered for both time and gas spent on drives. Currently, the average utilization rate–or the percent of time drivers are actually transporting passengers–is around 58%, which means a significant amount of previously uncompensated time on drivers’ shifts will now earn them money.

Along with the new pay rules, the city will put a one-year moratorium on new licenses for for-hire vehicle drivers in order to ensure that existing drivers can receive higher pay. Doing so could help ease congestion on the already-crowded streets, and push companies like Uber and Lyft to more efficiently manage the drivers they already have on their platforms.