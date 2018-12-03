Why is Amazon promoting this anti-trans alt right troll’s comedy special?

Jim Gaffigan is a funny, successful comedian . His success is due, in part, to his wide-ranging appeal. Gaffigan can drop in and do a guest set at some dingy Brooklyn bar on a Tuesday night and be greeted warmly, then do a family-friendly headlining show at Madison Square Garden the next night.

So it’s kind of a surprise that Amazon’s algorithm would suggest viewers follow up Gaffigan’s latest special by checking out the comedy of Owen Benjamin.

wow why would i want to watch this piece of shit pandering terf after JIM GAFFIGAN, amazon? (this is the comic who wouldn't stop calling jesse thorn a child abuser for having a trans daughter.) pic.twitter.com/AMZALBOjyQ — berserk du soleil (@aetataureate) December 2, 2018

Actually, it’s kind of amazing that Amazon would associate with Benjamin at all.

For those blissfully unaware, here’s a primer on Benjamin: About 10 years ago, he was a rising comic with promising prospects. He’d appeared on MTV’s Punk’d and the movie The House Bunny, was on his way to a Comedy Central half-hour special, and had filmed the lead role in All’s Faire in Love, opposite Christina Ricci, to whom he would become (briefly) engaged. This era ultimately ended up being the pinnacle of his career. Things never quite broke his way as a mainstream comic or film actor, but Benjamin eventually found a lot more traction with a very specific audience: the alt-right.

At some point around the dawn of the Trump presidency, Owen went all in on trolling the mainstream that spurned him, and he’s since become the opposite of Jim Gaffigan: someone only beloved by the kind of person who feels terminally chafed by not being able to say the n-word.

To wit, some of Benjamin’s greatest hits: