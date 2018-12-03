FuboTV takes its cord-cutting service overseas

FuboTV may be an underdog among live TV streaming services , but it’s also the first to go international with FuboTV España. For €3.99 per month, the service includes 13 live TV channels, many of which are available over the air. This is, however, the first nationwide over-the-top streaming service in Spain to offer Movistar Series, which broadcasts U.S. content from CBS, The CW, NBC, HBO, Hulu, Netflix, Showtime, and Starz. CEO David Gandler told Reuters that the company picked Spain for its high piracy rates , but is considering other markets as well.

While both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video have turned to international markets for growth in recent years, other U.S. streaming services have been slower to follow. Hulu, for instance, says it’s looking at going overseas, but not until after Disney gains a controlling stake in the service next year. Other live TV streaming services haven’t talked about international expansion at all, perhaps because it requires working with an entirely different set of networks.

For Fubo, the expansion underscores the idea that it’s a nimbler enterprise than its media, telecom, and tech giant rivals, though it remains dead last among live TV streaming services with roughly 250,000 subscribers. Sling TV and DirecTV Now both have around 2 million customers apiece.