Thanks to NASA’s Insight, we are the first humans to see a Mars sunset

A few weeks ago, NASA’s InSight touched down on the Elysium Planitia, a flat expanse on the equator of Mars, set to kick off a new era of scientific exploration. The little solar-powered lander has already started sending photos home, including a photo of a Martian sunset. As the Twitter feed of the Physics and Astronomy Zone notes, Insight’s photos make us the first humans in history to get to see a sunset on Mars. It’s pretty incredible to think about (as is the fact that Mars is now a planet populated entirely by robots, which could certainly stump any intelligent life that make its way there—or perhaps inspire a sequel to Wall-E.)