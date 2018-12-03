Holiday shoppers say Walmart is better than Amazon at this one key persuasion tactic

With online sales already breaking records this holiday shopping season, it’s easy to overstate Amazon’s dominance over the e-commerce landscape. But when it comes to helping shoppers overcome their indecision, many seem to think Walmart does a better job.

A new survey of 1,000-plus American consumers found that 64% said Walmart offers the best advertising to help them decide which gifts to buy, which is slightly better than the 61% who said the same of Amazon. That’s a pretty key sales skill at a time when consumers are faced with endless choices. Target, Best Buy, and Macy’s rounded out the top five retailers on the survey.

The results are perhaps not surprising, given that the same survey also found that TV advertising still dominates the holiday influence sphere. When it comes to informing consumers about actual holiday sales, 47% of respondents said they discovered deals via television, versus 44% who said they discovered them through online retailers, and 34% on Facebook.

In other words, old habits die hard, which is probably why Amazon decided to ramp up its TV advertising this holiday season.

The shopping survey was conducted by Propeller Insights on behalf of PR firm Bospar. You can read more about the breakdown of respondents here.