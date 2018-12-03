How and when to watch President George H.W. Bush funeral and memorial services

The 41st president of the United States passed away on Friday at the age of 94. His passing followed his wife’s, First Lady Barbara Bush, passing in April of this year. Official memorial services for George H.W. Bush will be held in both Washington, D.C., and his home state of Texas beginning today.

Air Force One has arrived in Houston for what will technically be called "Special Air Mission 41" tomorrow and Wednesday. A beautiful day In Texas — "ceiling and visibility unlimited," Mr. President. #Remembering41 #CAVU pic.twitter.com/F1xWzDxd04 — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) December 2, 2018

Those services start at 11:30 a.m. ET today with a departure ceremony at Ellington Field in Houston, Texas as Bush’s remains are transported to Andrews Airforce Base in Maryland. From there his remains will be transported to the U.S. Capitol Rotunda where it will lie in state from 7:30 p.m. Monday until Wednesday at 8:45 a.m.

On Wednesday, December 5th, Bush’s funeral services will take place starting at 11 a.m. ET at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. His remains will then be transported back to Texas where his final funeral service will take place at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston at 11 a.m. ET. From there, his remains will then be transported by train from Houston to College Station, Texas where he will be interned at the George Bush Presidential Library & Museum.

The official schedule of Bush’s funeral and memorial services is:

Monday at 11:30 a.m. ET – Departure ceremony at Ellington Field, Houston, Texas.

Monday at 3:30 p.m. ET – Arrival ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.

Monday at 4:45 p.m. ET – Arrival ceremony at U.S. Capitol, Washington, D.C.

Monday at 5 p.m. ET – After a brief ceremony, Bush’s body will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol from Monday at 7:30 p.m. until Wednesday at 8:45 a.m. with a guard of honor in attendance.

Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET – Departure ceremony at U.S. Capitol.

Wednesday 11 a.m. ET – Arrival and funeral at Washington National Cathedral, Washington, D.C.

Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. ET – Departure ceremony at Washington National Cathedral.

Wednesday at 1:15 p.m. ET – Departure ceremony at Joint Base Andrews. Bush’s remains will depart Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, to be flown to Ellington Field.

Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. ET – Arrival ceremony at Ellington Field.

Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. ET – Arrival ceremony at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church, Houston, Texas.

Wednesday at 7:45 p.m. ET – Bush’s remains will lie in repose at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church until Thursday at 7 a.m. with a guard of honor in attendance.

Thursday, 11 a.m. ET – Funeral service at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church.

Thursday at 12:15 p.m. ET – Departure ceremony at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church.

Thursday at 1:30 p.m. ET – Bush’s remains will depart St. Martin’s Episcopal Church and be transported by motorcade to Union Pacific Railroad Westfield Auto Facility. From there, Bush’s remains will be transported by funeral car train to College Station, Texas.

Thursday at 4:45 p.m. ET – Arrival ceremony at Texas A&M University.

Thursday at 5:15 p.m. ET – Arrival and interment at George Bush Presidential Library & Museum, College Station, Texas.

Every major news network will be broadcasting the funeral and its services live on television and streaming on the web, so if you want to tune in, just head to your favorite news channel or their website.

Members of the public can also pay their respects to the former President in person from 7:30 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington. And if you happen to live in our near the Texas towns of Hufsmith, Pinehurst, Magnolia, Todd Mission, Stoneham, Navasota, Millican, and Wellborn, you may be able to catch the train carrying Bush’s remains from Houston, Texas to College Station, Texas, where Bush’s remains will be interred at his Presidential Library & Museum.