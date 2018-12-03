advertisement
SNL’s Netflix ad parodies its thirst for endless original content

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

While Netflix is no doubt the world’s most popular streaming service, it’s not without its problems. The most notable one is discoverability–or the ease of finding content to watch. That discoverability issue only becomes more pronounced as Netflix continues to add new original content at a seemingly lightning-fast pace. And it’s something the writers at Saturday Night Live aren’t having anymore. Check out their mock ad below.

