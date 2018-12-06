How CEOs-in-waiting buy the companies they want to run

So, you’re about to complete your MBA and looking for a great job. You want to run a company but have neither the experience to get hired as CEO nor a brilliant startup idea to launch your own. How about buying up a promising small company and becoming the CEO right away?

It’s not a pipe dream. It’s the core idea behind “search funds,” a fast-growing niche of the private equity market.

In a search fund, entrepreneurs–often newly minted MBAs–find investors to finance and mentor them. In the search phase, investors essentially pay the entrepreneur to scour the country for a company with potential. In the acquisition phase, the investors back the entrepreneur with capital to buy the company, and some of them provide guidance to build it into something bigger.

More often than not, it works. A new report led by Peter Kelly, a search fund veteran who has taught a course on the subject at Stanford Graduate School of Business since 2009, shows that the funds are racking up real profits and growth. The funds are also becoming more professional, using lessons learned from earlier successes and failures, and recently a growing number have been started by executives who are already in mid-career.

Overall, the returns are impressive. Of 325 funds started since 1984, the study calculates that the average annual return to investors has been 33.7%. On average, investors have recouped almost 7 times their original capital. All told, Kelly estimates, search funds have created about $6 billion in additional equity.

Last year, the number of currently active search funds hit an all-time high of 86, and the number of acquisitions in one year hit a record high of 17. Last year also saw the most expensive acquisition yet by a search fund, with a purchase price of $117 million.

“There has been tremendous growth in the past 10 years, and it’s been driven by entrepreneurs who want to become owner-managers without starting their own companies from scratch,” Kelly says. “These are solid companies in very attractive industries, and the entrepreneurs buying them are on their way to becoming excellent CEOs. They’re just inexperienced and need mentoring to be successful.”